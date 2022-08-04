Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59, RTT News reports. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cummins updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:CMI opened at $217.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.91. Cummins has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.60.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Cummins by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cummins by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

