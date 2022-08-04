Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.60.

Cummins Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $217.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.91. Cummins has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 1.7% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

