Curi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 124 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $121.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,099. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $112.29 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.58 and a 200-day moving average of $123.93.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.