Curi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL)

Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,942 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NETL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.47. 5,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,011. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $32.65.

