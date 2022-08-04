Curi Wealth Management LLC Buys 368 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2,556.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,659,000 after buying an additional 128,090 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,260,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $23,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.67.

CME Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $3.62 on Thursday, hitting $201.36. 12,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,582. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.90. The company has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

