Curi Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,908 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,695,798,000 after buying an additional 1,463,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,252,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,704,204,000 after purchasing an additional 247,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $705,536,000 after purchasing an additional 114,603 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,546,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $319,313,000 after purchasing an additional 39,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,169,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 51,419 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.54. 2,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,668. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.84. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

