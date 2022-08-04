Curi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Tower Price Performance

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $267.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.04 and its 200 day moving average is $248.06. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 94.08%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

