Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $19.37 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,976 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 3.4% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 158,455 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,807,000 after acquiring an additional 23,402 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 221,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $112,797,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,202,431 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $613,204,000 after buying an additional 300,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,462 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,423,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.50.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $533.21. 21,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,508. The stock has a market cap of $500.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $505.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.48. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

