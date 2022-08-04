Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $3.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.36. 12,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,582. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.67.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

