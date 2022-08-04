Curi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 282 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

ITW stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.05. 9,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,468. The company has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

