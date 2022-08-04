Curi Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.1% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $584.65. 15,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $547.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.71.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,994 shares of company stock worth $23,135,570 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

