Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,353 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Curi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 2.6% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,583,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Mastercard by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.78.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $353.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,719. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $344.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

