Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.49. 1,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,291. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.01. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.08). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 29.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.57.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,817.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold purchased 1,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,450.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 38.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Featured Articles

