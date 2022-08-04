CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 701,192 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.2% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of CVS Health worth $70,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after buying an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in CVS Health by 371.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 886,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,761,000 after buying an additional 698,640 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CVS traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.16. The stock had a trading volume of 101,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.40.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

