CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $127.00 at UBS Group

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CVS. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.74. 291,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,720. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.98. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $134.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

