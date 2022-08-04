CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.40-$8.60 EPS.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $101.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,453,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,262. The firm has a market cap of $133.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.