Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. On average, analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CYCC stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.39. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
