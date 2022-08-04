Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. On average, analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.39. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYCC. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

