DA Davidson Comments on Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the company will post earnings of $16.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.45. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $12.30 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2023 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:BLDR opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.18. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $86.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

