Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $6.33

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.33, but opened at $6.64. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 3,883 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DADA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Dada Nexus Stock Up 7.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $319.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.09 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. On average, analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dada Nexus by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, BP PLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.