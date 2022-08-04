Dana (NYSE:DAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Dana had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Dana’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dana updated its FY22 guidance to $0.60-0.90 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.90 EPS.

Dana Stock Performance

Shares of DAN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.96. 1,375,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. Dana has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.27.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Dana’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Dana by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,268 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Dana by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

