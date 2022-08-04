Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.6% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $286.87. 21,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.34.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.17.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

