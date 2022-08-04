DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.62

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.62 and traded as low as $5.55. DarioHealth shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 136,681 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRIO. Cowen raised their price target on DarioHealth to $18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of DarioHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DarioHealth Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $133.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62.

Institutional Trading of DarioHealth

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 311.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Analysts anticipate that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collaborative Holdings Management LP raised its position in shares of DarioHealth by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 1,489,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in DarioHealth by 391.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,341,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after buying an additional 1,068,092 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,357,000. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DarioHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.