DATA (DTA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

DATA (DTA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. DATA has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $6.98 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,810.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003875 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00127053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032117 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

About DATA

DATA is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,989 coins. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATA’s official website is data.eco. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DATA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

