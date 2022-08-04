DATA (DTA) Price Tops $0.0001

DATA (DTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. DATA has a market cap of $1.14 million and $7.07 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,141.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003845 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00128550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00032754 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,989 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official website is data.eco. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DATA

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

