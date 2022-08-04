Databroker Market Cap Hits $1.51 Million (DTX)

Databroker (DTX) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $24.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,557.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003969 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00128555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032249 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Databroker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

