Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.61 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Datadog also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.74 to $0.81 EPS.

Datadog Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $110.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,678,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,300. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.80. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11,049,000.00 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a one year low of $81.12 and a one year high of $199.68.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.05.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $345,720.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,021.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $345,720.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $348,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,707 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,642 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Datadog by 605.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 43,742 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 54.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 11.6% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 148,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 464.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 9.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.