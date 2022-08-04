DATx (DATX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

DATx (DATX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. DATx has a total market capitalization of $11,112.14 and $2,392.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DATx has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One DATx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,860.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003892 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00127140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00032414 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co.

DATx Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

