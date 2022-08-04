DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.00.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.50. 22,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,564. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DaVita will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

