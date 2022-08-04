Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $74.26 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,170.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003900 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00128504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00033054 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.