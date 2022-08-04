DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of DCP Midstream from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $39.54.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,865,000 after buying an additional 391,216 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,090,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,848,000 after buying an additional 109,724 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,031,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,728,000 after buying an additional 337,227 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,730,000 after buying an additional 309,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,109,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,789,000 after buying an additional 112,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

