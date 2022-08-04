DecentBet Reaches One Day Volume of $69.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 5% higher against the dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $54,435.09 and $69.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,622.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00128671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00032349 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004417 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DBET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet.

DecentBet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

