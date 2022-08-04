Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Trading Down 0.7%

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.35 and last traded at C$4.35. 1,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 5,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.38.

Decisive Dividend Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.16 million and a PE ratio of 21.95.

Decisive Dividend Company Profile

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

