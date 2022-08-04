Deeper Network (DPR) Price Tops $0.0228

Deeper Network (DPR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 4th. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $28.50 million and approximately $989,737.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.89 or 0.00628057 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015943 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00035222 BTC.
About Deeper Network
Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.
Buying and Selling Deeper Network
Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.