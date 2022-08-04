DeFiChain Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 4th. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $507.24 million and $9.03 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeFiChain

DFI is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiChain’s official message board is medium.com/@defiblockchain.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

