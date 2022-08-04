Delta 9 Cannabis (CVE:NINE) Stock Price Up 3%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (CVE:NINE – Get Rating) shares rose 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.03. Approximately 68,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 117,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07.

Get Delta 9 Cannabis alerts:

Insider Activity at Delta 9 Cannabis

In related news, Director John William (John) Arbuthnot Iv sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$76,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,373,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,847,878.25. In the last three months, insiders acquired 324,000 shares of company stock worth $67,675 and sold 556,000 shares worth $134,560.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production of medical marijuana. It primarily provides cannabis strains, as well as start-up materials and support services, including genetics (plants), grow pods, and consulting services to new and existing licensed producers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.