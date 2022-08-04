Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Denny's alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DENN. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Denny’s Stock Up 6.8 %

Denny’s stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $623.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Denny’s by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 111,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 67,699 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Denny’s by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Denny’s by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.