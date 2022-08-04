Dero Market Capitalization Achieves $51.03 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. Dero has a market capitalization of $51.03 million and $76,394.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $4.01 or 0.00017774 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,736,246 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

