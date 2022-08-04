Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €44.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($45.36) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($40.21) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, July 29th. set a €44.00 ($45.36) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.00 ($27.84) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub Price Performance

FPE stock opened at €24.25 ($25.00) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.68. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($38.56) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($46.19).

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.