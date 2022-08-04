Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €145.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($149.48) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($144.33) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. set a €145.00 ($149.48) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($149.48) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($170.10) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($206.19) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

EPA:SU opened at €133.68 ($137.81) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €121.45 and its 200 day moving average is €135.44. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($66.89) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($78.70).

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.