Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target to $36.00

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EDR. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 32.36.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

EDR traded up 0.23 on Tuesday, reaching 23.67. 26,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,899. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 17.42 and a twelve month high of 35.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2,372.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is 25.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. The business had revenue of 1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 21.40, for a total transaction of 1,412,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,539,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 32,946,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

