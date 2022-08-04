Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $93.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.14.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.51 and a 200 day moving average of $96.01. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $105.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

