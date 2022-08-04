Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Price Target to GBX 230

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 230 ($2.82) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Barclays from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.08) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Barclays has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Barclays

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.2094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $1,242,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 163,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 23,399 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.