Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Target Price to $84.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.23% from the stock’s current price.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

