Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Target Price to €241.00

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €247.00 ($254.64) to €241.00 ($248.45) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DNBBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from 203.00 to 225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. DNB Markets lowered their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised DNB Bank ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 178.00 to 184.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $216.44.

DNB Bank ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS DNBBY opened at $19.75 on Monday. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

