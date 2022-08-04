Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $16.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LYFT. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.18.

LYFT stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 884,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,514,160. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.82. Lyft has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $57.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lyft by 261.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Lyft by 126.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,293 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Lyft by 48.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,905 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 53,078 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lyft by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 415,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,896 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Lyft by 43.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,150 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

