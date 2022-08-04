Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $16.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LYFT. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.18.
Lyft Trading Up 3.7 %
LYFT stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 884,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,514,160. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.82. Lyft has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $57.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lyft by 261.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Lyft by 126.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,293 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Lyft by 48.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,905 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 53,078 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lyft by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 415,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,896 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Lyft by 43.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,150 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
