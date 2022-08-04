Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Target Price to $69.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TNL. Barclays started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of TNL stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,415. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.71. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $63.19.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $178,916.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

