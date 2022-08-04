Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price to $56.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of V.F. to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.89.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $44.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.25. V.F. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $81.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,270,000 after acquiring an additional 793,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161,526 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,365 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

