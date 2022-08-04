DIA (DIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.98 Million

DIA (DIA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. DIA has a market capitalization of $36.98 million and $3.42 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIA coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DIA has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,557.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003969 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00128441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00032281 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004425 BTC.

About DIA

DIA is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 80,575,573 coins. DIA’s official website is diadata.org. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DIA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

