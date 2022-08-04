Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Diageo by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 432.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($52.69) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($34.31) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.91) to GBX 4,550 ($55.75) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($61.76) to GBX 5,430 ($66.54) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,192.50.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $190.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,946. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.76 and its 200-day moving average is $191.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $166.24 and a 52-week high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

