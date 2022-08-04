Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.00 million-$102.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.45 million. Digi International also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.41-0.44 EPS.

Digi International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII traded up $4.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,624. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 102.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.87. Digi International has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $35.19.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $273,334.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,994.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $286,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,745.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Digi International by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 61.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

